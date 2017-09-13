Real Madrid extends Marcelo's contract until 2022

MADRID — Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of veteran left back Marcelo until June 2022.

The Brazilian's current contract was valid until June 2020.

The 29-year-old Marcelo has been with the Spanish club since the 2006-07 season. He has won 17 titles with Madrid, including three Champions Leagues and four Spanish leagues.

The Brazil international received a two-match suspension following a red card for a hard foul at the end of the league game against Levante on Saturday. Marcelo will miss Sunday's match at Real Sociedad and Wednesday's game against Real Betis.