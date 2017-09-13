Former Golden Hawks MVP continues her mission to inspire

A career built on leadership on the court has gone into overtime off it for Courtney Bruce.

As a former team MVP with the Laurier Golden Hawks women’s basketball team, the Orillia native’s contributions weren’t always found at the top of a box score. Rather, her impact was in the relationships that were developed with teammates, which ultimately buoyed their performance.

This outreach work extended into the local community and, since her graduation, has morphed into “She Can and She Will”; what Bruce calls a “movement to inspire and motivate females and young girls” that’s slightly more than a year old.

“People are always asking what it is and what it’s going to be,” said Bruce of her initiative, which aims to “help build confidence and help others so they can accomplish anything.”

Even though the concept seems expansive, that’s on purpose.

“Each person has a story and should be able to share it.”

That doctrine is rooted in a specific period of time for Bruce. As with a lot of teens, high school was a particularly difficult period marred by an unhealthy relationship but, as she described it, “I got through it … because of the supports I had,” while stressing the importance of “being able to help each other rise above rather than doing it on your own.”

Having just held her second yoga event - dubbed “Press Reset” — last Saturday at the Waterloo Rec Complex with the help of collaborator and local instructor Paige Chambers, it was a reflection of her efforts to get buy-ins from community members.

The yoga class provided teachable moments to help recognize “what your body needs” and “realign what your goals are for the year”. It was made possible through a fundraiser held earlier in the summer, which had the intention of covering the cost of any young participants who wanted to attend

Plans for a two-hour weekend workshop in early or mid-November for girls between 13 and 16 years of age are also coming to fruition. It came into tighter focus after her colleague, Heather Burdett, secured one of numerous “Make 150 Count” grants being distributed by RBC to make it possible.