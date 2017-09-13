Texans-Bengals Capsule

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (17), PASS (26)

BENGALS Defence — OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans' series edge includes playoff wins in 2011 and 2012. Texans won last game at Paul Brown Stadium, 10-6 in 2015, ending Cincinnati's 8-0 start. ... Houston's last 0-2 start was 2015. Bengals went 0-2 in 2008. ... Tom Savage started Texans opener, went 7 of 13 for 62 yards, lost two fumbles and was replaced at halftime. Rookie Deshaun Watson was 12 of 23 for 102 yards with TD, INT and fumble. Bengals expect first-round pick to start Thursday. He's ninth QB to play for Houston in past five seasons. ... Texans allowed 10 sacks vs. Jaguars without LT Duane Brown, who is holding out. C Nick Martin played first game after missing rookie season with injury. ... Five Texans missed practice during week with concussions: TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE Stephen Anderson, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Brian Cushing, WR Bruce Ellington. ... Bengals' Andy Dalton tied career high with four INTs and lost fumble in loss to Ravens, first time Bengals were blanked in home opener. His 28.4 passer rating was second worst in career. ... Dalton, from Houston suburb of Katy, is 1-5 career vs. Texans (0-2 post-season) with three TDs, seven INTs. ... Dalton had longest completion of career in Houston last season, 86-yard TD to Brandon LaFell. ... Bengals have been blanked in back-to-back games only once, during 2000 season. Coach Bruce Coslet resigned after second shutout. Two members of 2000 team — C Rich Braham and LB Takeo Spikes — among former Bengals stars to be honoured at halftime Thursday. ... Fantasy Tip: Some of J.J. Watt's biggest games were vs. Bengals. Limited to one tackle and one QB hit in opener, he'll be determined to make his mark vs Bengals' inexperienced line, which gave up five sacks vs. Ravens. But Watt also has injured finger.

By The Associated Press