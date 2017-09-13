NewsAlert: Indians set American League record

Sports 03:15 PM

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have set an American League record with their 21st victory in a row.

The Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 this afternoon at Progressive Field.

The Oakland Athletics set the previous AL mark of 20 straight wins in 2002.

More coming.

By The Associated Press

