Flare lands near referee in Champions League game

MARIBOR, Slovenia — A flare fired from the stands came close to hitting a Champions League referee on Wednesday as Slovenia's Maribor played Spartak Moscow.
The nautical-style flare was fired from a sector packed with Spartak fans after around 15 minutes and arced over the pitch before landing near referee Denis Aytekin.
The official briefly stopped the Group E game, but it resumed shortly after.
By The Associated Press
