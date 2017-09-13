IOC president warned 8 years ago about Nuzman, Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO — A former member of the Brazilian Olympic committee has shown The Associated Press letters he sent to the IOC eight years ago that warned against awarding the games to Rio de Janeiro, and cautioned against the administration of Carlos Nuzman.

Nuzman, an IOC member who headed last year's Rio Olympics, was held for police questioning last week for his alleged part in a vote-buying scheme to land the games in Brazil.

Alberto Murray Neto, a lawyer who served with Nuzman for 12 years on the Brazilian Olympic committee, warned then-IOC President Jacques Rogge about investigations into Nuzman's financial conduct at the Brazilian committee, and about bylaw changes that allowed him to maintain the presidency.

The corruption allegations comes as the IOC met Wednesday in Lima, Peru, and awarded the 2024 Olympics to Paris, and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.