Still in exile, Shakhtar beats Napoli in Champions League

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Facundo Ferreyra scored one goal and set up another as Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With Shakhtar starting its fourth consecutive European campaign away from its home city due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the club's South American contingent shone in its opening win in Group F.

Argentine forward Ferreyra flicked the ball to Taison with a neat backheel for the Brazilian to score Shakhtar's opener from the edge of the box in the 15th minute.

Ferreyra made it 2-0 in the second half when he headed in at the far post after Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina was stranded by Taras Stepanenko's left-wing cross.

Stepanenko gave Napoli a route back into the game in the 70th when he sliced down Dries Mertens in the penalty area. Arkadiusz Milik stepped up to hit the resulting penalty low and hard past Andriy Pyatov.

Ferreyra came close to making sure of victory in the 83rd but hit the post and watched as Viktor Kovalenko missed the rebound from close range. Napoli charged up the pitch but couldn't find an equalizer as Milik blazed over the bar and Pyatov saved an effort from Jose Callejon.

In the first half, Shakhtar defender Ivan Ordets had come agonizingly close to an own-goal when his attempt to cut out a cross instead looped toward his own goal, flying narrowly wide.

Napoli fans clashed with stewards at halftime after they were stopped from trying to enter a sector filled with home fans. Police broke up the skirmishes.

Manchester City beat Feyenoord 4-0 in the other game in Group F.

