Defensive Frogs: TCU defenders trust in Gary Patterson's way

"For us to play in this league as fast as everybody goes, you're going to have to able to rotate, and we tried to get that done," he said.

These Frogs have so much depth at linebacker that Ty Summers was moved to defensive end after his 121 tackles last season were second in the Big 12 only to Howard's 130. Summers is among eight or nine players who have already seen action on the front four.

"We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience, a lot of guys that you can count on," Howard said. "A lot of guys can play multiple positions. If one goes out, then the next person comes in and does just as well as the first guy."

That formula has worked well for Patterson, who often converts offensive skill guys into standout defenders, such as former prep quarterback-turned-cornerback Ridwan Issahaku. Howard and Montrel Wilson were high school safeties, but now they are linebackers.

In the five seasons under Patterson that the Frogs led the nation in total defence, opposing offences averaged about 61 snaps per game.

That increased to about 73 1/2 plays per game in their first five seasons in the Big 12. TCU has finished outside the top two in the league in total defence only once, and its 166 yards-against average early this season is 92 yards a game less than second-ranked Oklahoma has allowed.

"Everybody says well, offence is doing this. Well, it's the defence's job to get themselves off the field," Patterson said. "That's what we've always felt like here, and we'll continue to do that."

___

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press