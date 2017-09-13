With quick hooks, Yanks win 2 of 3 from Rays at Citi Field

Girardi had a conversation with Garcia in the dugout when the inning ended.

"I appreciate that from him," Garcia said. "He came up and said it was a tough for him to do that and that I was throwing the ball well."

Girardi took out CC Sabathia after 4 1/3 innings with a 5-1 lead on Monday when Longoria came to the plate with two on.

"I don't ever really take too much in the heat of the moment," Girardi said. "I want competitors."

After Green struck out the side in the sixth, Tommy Kahnle overcame two hits in the seventh with the help of a double play.

Betances allowed Longoria's one-out single in the eighth and struck out Logan Morrison. Girardi thought Chapman matched up better against Steven Souza Jr., and even Chapman was surprised when he entered for his first save of more than three outs since Game 5 of last year's World Series for the Chicago Cubs.

Restored to the closer's role last weekend after a mid-August demotion, Chapman walked Souza and gave up an RBI single to Adeiny Hechavarria that put runners at the corners. Chapman struck out pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos with a 101.9 mph fastball.

He walked Curt Casali leading off the ninth before fanning Brad Miller, Kiermaier and Duda for his 200th save in 225 chances, his 18th save in 22 opportunities this year.

"It's always easier when you win and you try to explain yourself." Girardi said. "I can explain myself if guys need it."

Betances did not speak with media after the game.

New York took a 3-0 lead in the second, when Todd Frazier hit an RBI single and Brett Gardner had a two-run single off Archer, who needed 92 pitches to get 12 outs. Slowed earlier this month by right forearm tightness, Archer dropped to 0-3 in his last four starts.

Wasting opportunities to widen the lead, the Yankees stranded 11 and were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

A pro-Yankees crowd of 13,159 raised the total for the series to 49,510.

"They only had a couple more thousand more Yankee fans than there would be at the Trop," Morrison said. "So it wasn't that big of a deal."

SOUVENIER

Starlin Castro singled to lead off the second, stopping a 0-for-14 slide. When he reached first base, he signalled for the baseball to be thrown in and saved for him.

RAKING

Jacoby Ellsbury singled and walked against Archer and is 22 for 43 (.512) against him.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird missed his third straight game with a back spasm. Bird said he was available and Girardi said he likely will start Friday.

Rays: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (Tommy John surgery) and LHP Xavier Cedeno (left forearm tightness) were to pitch for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (11-11) starts Thursday's opener of a four-game series against Baltimore and LHP Wade Miley (8-12).

Rays: After a day off, RHP Matt Andriese (5-3) starts Friday against Boston.

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press