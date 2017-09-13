Shiffrin slalom rival Velez Zuzulova hurts knee in training

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — One of Mikaela Shiffrin's expected main rivals for the Pyeongchang Olympic slalom title has injured her right knee in training.

Veronika Velez Zuzulova has posted a photo on her Facebook page of herself using crutches to walk, and says she has returned home to Slovakia.

The International Ski Federation says Velez Zuzulova suffered a suspected ACL tear while training in Argentina.

The 33-year-old racer was second to American star Shiffrin in the World Cup slalom standings last season.