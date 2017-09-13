Eagles quarterback Wentz glad he could inspire Miss America

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says it's cool that the winner of the Miss America contest credits him with inspiring her.

Wentz graduated from Bismarck, North Dakota's Century High School one year ahead of Miss America Cara (KAHR'-uh) Mund.

Mund said after winning the title Sunday that "if Carson Wentz can do it, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund can become Miss America." The 23-year-old Brown University graduate is the first contestant from her state to win the crown.

Wentz said Wednesday the cool part of being a professional athlete is "showing that it can be done, no matter where you come from, no matter what it is that you're pursuing in life."