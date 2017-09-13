Hawks' F DeAndre' Bembry out 4-6 weeks with tricep injury

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry will miss at least a month with a strained right triceps and possibly the start of the regular season.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Bembry underwent an MRI last week. There was no indication how the injury happened, but he has been working out at team facilities through much of the off-season.

Bembry will be held out of all basketball activities for four-to-six weeks. He will definitely miss training camp this month and likely all five preseason games.

If forced to sit for the full six weeks, Bembry would miss several regular-season games. The Hawks open Oct. 18 against the Dallas Mavericks.