Chiefs QB Smith shrugs off big win, turns focus to Eagles

"I just want Alex to be Alex, that's all," Reid said. "We've added stuff, which we do every year. The more he's been in it, the more input he's had."

One wrinkle in this year's offence popped up in the season opener. No quarterback in the league in 2016 took less time to throw after receiving the snap than Smith, according to the NFL's Next Gen stats. In week one, only three quarterbacks took more time to throw than Smith.

No played better illustrated the protection provided to a more patient Smith than his 78-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt out of the backfield.

"We're asking a lot of our offensive line and to give that kind of time for that play to develop, a play that does take a little time, was big," Smith said. "All that stuff starts with those guys up front."

Maintaining the combination of execution and patience falls on Smith. The veteran quarterback put the focus on the team's few mistakes against the Patriots to turn focus from the distractions to the Eagles.

"I think we know we're capable of playing better," Smith said. "We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes and penalties being a part of that, especially crucial ones."

It's hard to believe the Chiefs offence could play better than it did in week one. Reid knows that Smith remains the key in making that happen.

"I don't want him to look anywhere other than getting ready for the game, whatever game it is, get ready for it and be yourself," Reid said. "That's plenty good."

