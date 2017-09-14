Thames homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Pirates 8-2

MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer , Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days' rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Centre fielder Brett Phillips added two hits and three RBIs, and also threw out a runner at the plate for the Brewers. They have won five of their last six games as they try to keep pace with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee got to Tyler Glasnow (2-7) for five runs, four hits and six walks over 2 2/3 innings in the right-hander's first start since returning from the minors Sunday.

The Brewers also learned Wednesday that they will host a three-game series this weekend against the Marlins instead of travelling to Miami as originally scheduled, as South Florida recovers from Hurricane Irma.