Giro d'Italia to open 2018 race in Israel

JERUSALEM — The Giro d'Italia cycling race will open next year's event in Israel, marking the first time any leg of the sport's Grand Tours will take place outside of Europe.

Race organizers say details of the exact route of the three-day leg in Israel will be announced next week. Italian and Israeli ministers will make the announcement, along with Spanish great Alberto Contador.

More than 175 of the world's best cyclists will arrive in Israel for the race, one cycling's top three stage races along with the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta. For the first time in its 101-year history, the Giro will begin outside Europe.

Viewed by hundreds of millions across the globe, this will be the biggest sporting event ever held in Israel.