Rudi Garcia on the hot seat in Marseille

PARIS — Marseille has not won a league match in a month and fans are already losing patience only weeks into a season that was meant to be a renaissance for the nine-time champions.

Rudi Garcia's future does not hang in the balance yet, but the former Roma coach has lost the fans' support following a bad patch of results.

Garcia, who was appointed as Marseille coach last year as part of the "Champions Project" to bring the glory days back to the southern club, had been treated gently by Marseille supporters last season.

Fans rightly considered Garcia had not been in charge of the players' recruitment during his first months in charge, and forgave him for the team's inconsistent results. But after two consecutive losses, including a 6-1 rout at Monaco, and nine goals conceded, indulgence seems over.