Bayern problems mounting after unconvincing start to season

In the face of these issues, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been conspicuous by his silence, especially when compared to predecessor Matthias Sammer.

While Salihamidzic hasn't been talking, the club bosses have. Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sharply criticized Lewandowski for his interview, and he had strong words for Thomas Mueller, who had taken aim at Ancelotti for his substitute role against Werder Bremen.

"Dissatisfaction on the bench is OK, but no open criticism of the coach," Rummenigge said.

Present Uli Hoeness responded by saying he didn't like "that every word is given so much importance with us, also internally."

Hoeness called for improvement on the field: "We have to solve our problems. We're not playing so well since the start of the season. That's what needs to be worked on."

Ancelotti, who has been irritated by questions over his rotation policy, faces added pressure after being outshone by Julian Nagelsmann. The 30-year-old Hoffenheim coach has overseen two straight wins at home over Bayern, and he remains unbeaten in three Bundesliga games against the defending champions.

Nagelsmann is being touted as a future replacement for the experienced Italian, and he did nothing to dampen the speculation when he said in a Eurosport interview that it was his dream to coach a club like Bayern, and that his family is already having a house built in Munich.

Nagelsmann later backtracked on his comments, "especially for my colleague Carlo Ancelotti, for whom I've the utmost respect. He has won more titles than I have underpants."

However, the damage is done. Ancelotti, who took over last season, has a three-year deal, but many speculate already that this will be the 58-year-old coach's last in charge of Bayern. That speculation does not help his standing at the club, nor does it facilitate his ability to rein in his bickering players and get the side performing as one again.

But the season has just begun and Ancelotti is experienced enough to turn things around. A string of good results would ease tensions among his stars - it's hard to sit on the bench when you feel you can do better than the players on the field - and the side needs time for new leaders to emerge following the retirements of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Saturday's visit of Mainz in the Bundesliga provides Bayern with another chance to show its own fans its true potential. Mainz as been poor away from home and Bayern hasn't lost a league game in Munich since March 2016 - when Mainz won 2-1.

