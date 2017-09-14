Maple Leafs sign Roman Polak on tryout

Sports 10:33 AM

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent defenceman Roman Polak to a professional tryout.

The 31-year-old blue-liner could give the club needed depth on defence.

Polak is coming off a gruesome leg injury during last spring's playoffs with Toronto.

The Czech recorded four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games in 2016-17.

He became an unrestricted free agent July 31.

Known as PTOs, professional tryouts come with no job security but give players with no contract a chance to prove they deserve one.

The Maple Leafs made the announcement as they kicked off training camp Thursday morning.

By The Canadian Press

