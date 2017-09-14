AP Interview: Fury wins acne battle, targets world title

"He said, 'I don't know how you've been fighting,'" Fury said. "It was poison coming out of my system."

He took strong medication for seven months and now feels "100 per cent normal" for the first time ever ahead of a fight. Remarkably, given what he has been through, he has an unbeaten record, winning all 20 of his fights since turning pro after becoming world amateur champion at super-heavyweight level in 2012.

If he beats Parker in a fight being broadcast on YouTube , Fury would be the second-youngest heavyweight champion since Mike Tyson won the WBC belt in 1986 at 20 years and 4 months.

"He's a unique individual," Peter Fury said of his son. "It shows what his talent is to be where he is today.

"And there's a lot more to come. Parker's not going to be looking at the fighter he's seen in the past."

Inevitably, Hughie has had to live with comparisons with Tyson Fury but the cousins have very different characters. Hughie is calm and reserved, and there's no sign of the bluster, loose talk and strong opinions that have got Tyson in trouble over the years.

"Completely different," Hughie said. "I'm just a fighter who lets my fists do the talking."

Hughie was ringside in Duesseldorf in November 2015 when his cousin delivered one of the biggest upsets in a generation by beating Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts. Tyson has not fought since, and had to give up the belts after having his license suspended over drug use and medical issues.

Hughie was the subject of an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation after low-level traces of nandrolone were found in samples given by him in February 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing and he is now challenging their findings, leaving him free to box.

"I've always said it would be a dream for me and Tyson to hold world titles together," Hughie Fury said. "Tyson has definitely got the ability. He's already beaten the best out there. He can achieve it, he's just got to get his head right."

There has been limited contact between Hughie and Tyson ahead of the Parker fight, which is probably wise considering the media storm that Tyson's involvement might cause. The bout was due to take place in Auckland in May, but Fury was forced to pull out because of a back injury.

Now it is taking place in Manchester, the city of Fury's birth and his soccer team, Manchester United.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson has even sent Fury a letter wishing him good luck and repeating a mantra he used to tell his United players before big matches: "Play the game not the occasion."

"It was a great inspiration," Fury said. "And he was very right in what he said. You don't take anything for granted: You've only got one chance, live in the moment."

Fury, more than anyone, can appreciate that.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press