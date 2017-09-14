No. 22 USF back from weather-imposed layoff to face Illinois

South Florida aims to tie school record eight-game winning streak, as well as beat a Big Ten opponent for first time. The Bulls' return to action after last week's American Athletic Conference opener at Connecticut was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma. Illinois looking to start 3-0 for first time in six years and get it first nonconference road win since beating Syracuse in 2007.

KEY MATCHUP

USF dual-threat QB Quinton Flowers leads an offence that's scored at least 30 points in a nation-leading 19 consecutive games. He's off to a relatively slow start in throwing for 398 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 137 and one TD through two games. He figures to present a challenge for an Illini defence that held Western Kentucky to 6 yards rushing but has yet to face a QB as elusive as Flowers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH