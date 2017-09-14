Bills-Panthers Capsule

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (10), PASS (23)

PANTHERS Defence — OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Bills first-year coach Sean McDermott was Panthers defensive co-ordinator from 2011-16. ... Bills had 190 yards rushing vs. Jets in Week 1. They ran for 190 or more six times last year. ... Bills had 408 yards offence against Jets. They topped 400 four times last year. ... RB LeSean McCoy had 159 total yards on 27 touches vs. Jets. ... Bills FB Mike Tolbert twice voted All-Pro with Panthers (2013, 2015). ... QB Tyrod Taylor is 1-10 when attempting 30 or more passes; 15-4 when attempting fewer than 30 passes. ... LT Cordy Glenn is platooning with Dion Dawkins until completely healthy. ... Bills' 214 yards offence allowed last week were fewest since Dec. 22, 2013. ... Bills allowed 38 yards rushing against Jets. ... In past 11 games, Buffalo defence has 20 sacks, eight interceptions and no fumble recoveries. ... QB Cam Newton threw for two TDs vs. 49ers and overthrew open receiver for potential third score. ... Newton has 48 career TDs rushing, most by QB in NFL history. ... RB Jonathan Stewart needs 144 yards to surpass DeAngelo Williams as Carolina's all-time leading rusher. ... Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey played 47 of 67 snaps last week with 85 total yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey also returns punts. ... TE Greg Olsen and WR Kelvin Benjamin combined for only three catches vs. 49ers. ... WR Russell Shepard had 40-yard TD catch in first game in Carolina. ... Carolina defence had four sacks last week. ... DE Julius Peppers had one-half sack in first game back with Carolina. ... LB Luke Kuechly had INT last week and has 13 for career. ... Panthers' defence limited 49ers to 2 of 11 on third-down conversions. ... K Graham Gano won kicking battle after rookie Harrison Butker was cut Wednesday. Gano was 3 for 3 on FGs vs. 49ers. ... Fantasy Tip: Stewart and McCaffrey might be gambles in run game against stingy Buffalo D.

By The Associated Press