No. 13 Georgia's Fromm to face Samford in first home start

Samford (2-0) at No. 13 Georgia (2-0), Saturday 7:30 p.m. (SEC network alternate channel)

Line: No line.

Series record: Georgia leads 1-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Georgia will have to avoid relishing last week's 20-19 win at then-No. 24 Notre Dame that attracted an impressive showing on the road by its fans. Georgia coaches and players may have fielded more questions about this week about the Notre Dame game than this week's visit from Samford. Georgia freshman QB Jake Fromm will make his first home start. Samford, from the Southern Conference, has little on the line, though coach Chris Hatcher could make a big statement for his program while facing Kirby Smart, his former assistant at Valdosta State.

KEY MATCHUP

Samford WR Kelvin McKnight against Georgia secondary. McKnight caught 13 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 49-41 win over West Alabama. Georgia's defence ranks 53rd in the nation, allowing 179 yards passing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Samford: QB Devlin Hodges, the 2016 Southern Conference offensive player of the year, completed 30-of-47 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown against West Alabama. The junior already has passed for almost 7,000 yards in his career.

Georgia: Senior RB Nick Chubb is the most established star on the Bulldogs' offence, but he may have difficulty earning a clear-cut lead role. He has only 28 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown in two game, sharing time with senior Sony Michel, and freshman D'Andre Swift.