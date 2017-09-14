No. 15 Auburn aims to regroup against FCS Mercer

Mercer (1-1) at No. 15 Auburn (1-1), Saturday 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: Auburn leads 11-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Auburn is trying to fix an offence that produced 117 yards against Clemson, the lowest total of coach Gus Malzahn's career as a college head coach or offensive co-ordinator. FCS Mercer is trying to spoil the Tigers' homecoming with a huge upset.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn's offence against Mercer's defence. The Tigers are still trying to find their rhythm under new offensive co-ordinator Chip Lindsey and QB Jarrett Stidham. Mercer is second in the Southern Conference in total defence, allowing 304 yards a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: Freshman QB Kaelan Riley has passed for 373 yards and five touchdowns (against four interceptions). He has also run for three TDs.

Auburn: The offensive line, which has two new starters, has allowed 14 sacks, tied for the highest total in FBS through two games. Malzahn said their "probably" won't be a personnel change on the line but the group needs to make significant progress.