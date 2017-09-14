No. 25 UCLA facing tough road test at Memphis

No. 25 UCLA (2-0) at Memphis (1-0), Saturday Noon ET (ABC)

Line: UCLA by 3.

Series record: UCLA leads 1-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

A Memphis victory would probably knock UCLA out of the Top 25 and could catapult the Tigers into the rankings. Memphis also could improve its record against the Pac-12 to 2-1. The Tigers beat No. 16 Southern California 24-10 in 1991 and lost 42-35 at UCLA in 2014.

KEY MATCHUP

Memphis passing game vs. UCLA pass defence: Memphis QB Riley Ferguson threw for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns last year, though he went just 10 of 25 for 97 yards with an interception in a rainy 37-29 season-opening victory over Louisiana-Monroe . UCLA allowed just 12 touchdown passes last season and has given up only two touchdown passes so far this year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: QB Josh Rosen: The probable future first-round draft pick opened the season by rallying UCLA from a 34-point deficit in a 45-44 victory over Texas A&M . He has thrown for 820 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. Rosen will be facing a Memphis secondary that includes a true freshman (TJ Carter) starting at cornerback.

Memphis: WR Anthony Miller: This 5-foot-11 fifth-year senior caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.