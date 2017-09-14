Lions-Giants Capsule

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (T29), PASS (T11)

GIANTS Defence — OVERALL (29), RUSH (T26), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have won four of last five meetings, but need WR Odell Beckham Jr. to play after missing opener. ... Lions are 2-0 vs. Giants on Monday night. ... Matthew Stafford threw for 292 yards, four touchdowns and interception in opener. He has 27 winning drives in fourth quarter or OT since 2011, most in NFL. ... WR Golden Tate led team with 10 catches for 107 yards last week. ... Rookie WR Kenny Golladay had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. ... DE Ezekiel Ansah has NHL-high 32 sacks since 2013. ... Rookie LB Jarrad Davis led team with nine tackles. ... LB Tahir Whitehead had 12 tackles against Giants in December. ... S Miles Killebrew had 35-yard interception return for TD last week. .. S Glover Quin had sack and interception. Quin 17 picks since 2013, most among NFC safeties. ... QB Eli Manning needs 23 completions to pass Hall of Famer John Elway (4,123) for sixth all-time. ... RB Shane Vereen led team with nine catches for 51 yards vs. Dallas. ... Run game was limited to 35 yards ... O-line allowed three sacks to Cowboys. ... WR Brandon Marshall had one meaningless catch on final play in Giants debut. ... DE Olivier Vernon had sack and now has 8 1/2 sacks in past 10. ... New MLB B.J. Goodson led NFL with career-high 18 tackles. ... In past eight home games, S Landon Collins has 63 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions. Fantasy Tip: Marshall might be motivated this game. He has 20 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns in his last three against Lions.

By The Associated Press