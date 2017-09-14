Eagles-Chiefs Capsule

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (1)

CHIEFS Defence — OVERALL (24), RUSH (22), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won three of past four meetings, including last two at Arrowhead Stadium. ... Eagles coach Doug Pederson was Chiefs offensive co-ordinator under Andy Reid from 2013-15. Pederson was Reid's first QB in Philadelphia in 1999. ... QB Carson Wentz is 4-0 in September. ... WR Nelson Agholor had career-high six receptions for 86 yards in Week 1. ... WR Alshon Jeffery has 26 receptions for 426 yards vs. AFC teams. ... DT Fletcher Cox has five sacks and forced fumble in past five games vs. AFC. ... LB Jordan Hicks has 12 takeaways (seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries) in his first 25 games. ... K Jake Elliott makes NFL debut after replacing injured Caleb Sturgis. ... S Rodney McLeod is one of five defensive backs to start every regular-season game (65) since 2013. ... S Corey Graham has played in 158 consecutive regular-season games, second-longest active streak among defensive backs, trailing only William Gay (161). ... Reid was 130-93-1 with Eagles from 1999-2012 and led them to five NFC championship games. ... Chiefs are 23-9 at home under Reid. ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith had two TDs of 75-plus yards last week. ... RB Kareem Hunt set rookie debut record with 246 yards from scrimmage. ... WR Tyreek Hill has 60-plus yard TD in five consecutive games. ... LB Justin Houston had career-high 4 1/2 sacks in last meeting. ... DT Bennie Logan spent first four seasons with Eagles. ... CB Marcus Peters leads NFL with 14 interceptions since 2015. ... P Dustin Colquitt leads NFL with 394 punts inside the 20 since 2005. ... Fantasy Tip: Hill has shown explosiveness whether on runs or receptions and must be in anyone's lineup.

