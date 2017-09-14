MacArthur fails medical at Sens camp

OTTAWA — Forward Clarke MacArthur has failed his medical and will not be with the Ottawa Senators when they begin on-ice work at training camp Friday.

MacArthur suffered a concussion during training camp last year and failed a baseline test in January.

He played in four regular-season games after returning in April, and added nine points in 19 playoff games as the Senators reached the Eastern Conference final.

MacArthur had been dealing with some discomfort in his neck last spring.