Budding rivalry: Packers-Falcons meet again in Atlanta

"It's past," he said. "You can't rewrite history. It's just two 1-0 teams who both think we can be there at the end of the season. These are the type of games, like last week, that you win these games and you feel better in December and January when you're coming down to filling out that 12-team bracket."

While downplaying talk of a budding rivalry, Falcons safety Ricardo Allen acknowledged that any game against the Packers carries a little extra juice.

"We do play each other a lot, and we're two really good teams," he said. "Even though we've won the last two games, man, we go into these weeks with a lot of respect for then. We know what kind of team this is. We know have come with our 'A' game every time. This is a team you have to play championship football against."

Here are some things to watch for when the Falcons host the Packers in prime time:

JULIO'S IMPACT: Coming off off-season foot surgery, Falcons star receiver Julio Jones didn't have much of an impact in a season-opening victory at Chicago. He was targeted five times and caught four passes for 66 yards. This is not unusual in Atlanta's multifaceted offence, especially when opposing defences focus their attention on Jones.

The Packers allowed him to run wild in the NFC title game, giving up nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns, but that was with the cornerback position ravaged by injuries. Green Bay is healthy again and added two key players, Davon House and rookie Kevin King. The strengthened unit shut down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' passing game in Week 1.

ON THE RUN: Ty Montgomery pounded out some tough yards in the second half to help wear down the Seahawks, a promising debut in his first full season exclusively as a running back.

The one-time receiver also presents a matchup problem for defences because of his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Montgomery showed he can handle a full workload after taking 90 per cent of the offensive snaps. The Packers will always be a passing team first behind Rodgers, but Montgomery helps keep defences honest.

FALCONS TAKEAWAYS: Atlanta spends a lot of time focusing on takeaways with its young, speedy defence, so coach Dan Quinn was a bit surprised when the Falcons failed to recover a fumble or intercept a pass against the Bears.

That was a priority in practice going into Week 2, along with improved tackling. The Falcons had 11 missed tackles at Chicago, two of them on a 46-yard run by rookie Tarik Cohen.

FAMILY AFFAIR: First cousins Clay and Jake Matthews figure to see plenty of each other in this one. Clay is moving around again from the outside linebacker position and playing a key role in Green Bay's pass rush, while Jake is responsible for protecting Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side at the crucial left tackle spot.

"Clay is back to his traditional role as pass rusher, so there will be some family-on-family crime there," Quinn joked.

LOOK TO THE SKIES: The Falcons are set to play their first open-air home game since 1991, their final season at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium.

Assuming the weather is good — and the forecast called for evening temperatures in the 60s and only a slight chance of rain — the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for the first time during a game.

While working out bugs in the complex system, which resembles a camera lens, the roof remained closed for seven games over its first three weeks, including a couple of Falcons preseason contests. Now, it's finally ready for the much-anticipated debut.

By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press