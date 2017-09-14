Doug Pederson ready to face mentor Andy Reid

"I have a lot of respect for him and I think he's doing a nice job there," Reid said. "I know he'll have his team ready. He's got a good football team, he's got good coaches, so they'll come in and be ready to go. Once you start the game, though, you're playing the game and it really doesn't necessarily matter who's over there."

Pederson said Reid taught him "consistency, being honest, being open, and being fair with the players."

Reid has fared well against his former pupils, going 8-3 in those games.

"I don't want to put any added stress or pressure on myself to go perform," Pederson said. "I can't get caught up on who's on the other sideline. I just have to focus on my job and getting our team ready to play."

Here's a few more things to know about the Eagles-Chiefs matchup:

ROOKIE SENSATION: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt had 246 yards from scrimmage against New England, setting a record for players making their NFL debut. The Eagles shut down the run in their win over Washington in Week 1, but face a bigger challenge this week.

BRINGING THE HEAT: Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz mixed up his coverages and called more blitzes than usual last week. The result was a fierce pass rush that helped limit Kirk Cousins and the Redskins to 10 offensive points. Defensive end Brandon Graham, who also lined up at tackle in certain looks, had two sacks and forced a fumble that was returned for a game-clinching touchdown. "We're just going to keep bringing it," Graham said. "We have a lot of guys here who are hungry and who want to shake things up. Our job is to create havoc. Jim tells us that all the time. He wants us to attack so that's what we do."

TYREEK'S STREAK: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has scored 60-plus yard touchdowns in five consecutive games. He presents a big problem for a defence missing starting cornerback Ronald Darby. "If you pay too much attention to any one guy, that other guy can make you pay," Schwartz said about Hunt and Hill.

SLOT SUCCESS: Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor didn't live up to expectations after being selected in the first round in the 2015 draft. But the departure of Jordan Matthews via trade gave Agholor an opportunity to start in the slot. He responded with a career-best six catches for 86 yards, including a 58-yard TD in Week 1.

Four of those receptions extended the drive on third down. "Nelson is fast, explosive, good off the line vs. press, good route-runner, good feet, good separation at the top of routes," offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich said.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Rookie Jake Elliott is Philadelphia's new kicker. He replaced Caleb Sturgis, who was injured. Elliott was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals and was on their practice squad.

