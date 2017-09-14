Arsenal delay start, AC Milan start with romp in Europa

Arsenal's first Europa League match in 17 years was delayed for an hour in the interest of fan safety, and AC Milan kicked off by subduing host Austria Vienna 5-1 on Thursday.

Arsenal decided to delay the start against Cologne after thousands of ticketless Cologne fans made it hard for ticketholders to get into Emirates Stadium. About 20,000 Cologne fans came to London, after only 3,000 tickets were allocated to them.

Arsenal also warned at the stadium that any Cologne fans caught with tickets in the home sections would be removed.

New AC Milan forward Andre Silva scored a hat trick. Milan made certain of the result within 20 minutes.