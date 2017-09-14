Predators eager to return after team's shortest off-season

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators couldn't be happier to return to work after their painful loss in the Stanley Cup Final , a deep playoff run that made for the shortest off-season in franchise history.

"I feel like it's been enough time," goaltender Pekka Rinne said Thursday. "I had a good few months in Finland, close to my family, my friends. Enough time to get ready, enough time to work, train and be off the ice and get your body recovered and also ready. So I think it was enough time."

Many of the Predators have been skating together for the past three weeks, and 20 of them helped the NFL's Tennessee Titans kick off their season last weekend as the honorary 12th Titan.

They reported Thursday to Bridgestone Arena for the start of training camp, and they spoke in a hallway outside the visitors' locker room with renovations to their own dressing room not finished yet for the Western Conference champs. They hit the ice Friday for testing followed by the first practice Saturday.

Center Ryan Johansen said it feels awesome to get back to work and see teammates again with the off-season over after a painful loss to Pittsburgh in six games in June .

"Everyone's always looking forward to a fresh start, new season," Johansen said. "Looking forward to get things going."

___

Here are some things to know as the Predators get started:

FULLY RECOVERED: Johansen, knocked out of the Western Conference finals with acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh, said he's completely healthy. Same with forward Kevin Fiala, who broke his left femur in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against St. Louis. Johansen signed an eight-year, $64 million deal in late July, perhaps the biggest sign of confidence from the Predators that their first-line centre recovered nicely.

But centre Nick Bonino, a free agent addition from the Pittsburgh Penguins, is recovering from surgery in July to add a couple screws in the foot he broke during the Stanley Cup Final. He said he remains on track for his goal of playing in the season opener Oct. 5 in Boston.