Ex-Miami coaches Scott, Shannon match wits in SEC showdown

One of LaVaar Scott's former Sebring players is Luke Ancrum, now a reserve defensive lineman for Shannon's Florida defence. LaVaar Scott said he hopes to attend Saturday's game to watch his brother match wits with his mentor.

"I think this is one time — maybe the only time — I won't be a Randy Shannon fan," LaVaar Scott said. "I'm all for my brother on this one. Family first."

While this marks Larry Scott's first season as an offensive co-ordinator, Shannon has a much longer track record.

Shannon was part of three national championship teams at Miami as a player and assistant coach. He was co-defensive co-ordinator at Florida in 2015-16 before becoming the sole co-ordinator this year. Shannon helped the Gators rank fifth nationally in total defence and sixth in scoring defence last season. He's been a position coach or co-ordinator for such NFL stalwarts as Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

His defence has accounted for both of Florida's touchdowns so far this season, as the Gators scored on two interception returns in a 33-17 loss to Michigan . Shannon and the rest of Florida's staff have motivated the Gators by pointing out they missed a combined 78 tackles in their last two games with Tennessee - a 28-27 Florida victory in 2015 and a 38-28 Tennessee triumph last year.

"Seventy-eight is a big number," Florida linebacker David Reese said. "That's the breaking point of winning the game or losing the game."

Shannon might have the longer resume, but Scott has delivered solid early results for Tennessee since getting promoted from tight ends coach to offensive co-ordinator. Scott inherited an offence that lost most of its top playmakers from last season, including quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The Vols still have found a way to score 42 points in each of their first two games, including two overtime touchdowns in a season-opening 42-41 victory over Georgia Tech .

Scott realizes he faces a much tougher task Saturday. Scott praised the speed and physical nature of Florida's defence and referred to Tennessee's challenge by saying that "it's big-boy ball, it's time to play ball."

"They're the Florida Gators," Scott said. "(We're) the Tennessee Volunteers. It's SEC football. Let's go play. Put it down. Let's go play ball."

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press