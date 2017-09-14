Alvarez sees a knockout and a great fight against Triple G

There shouldn't be many surprises. And there will certainly be no excuses.

"My mentality is 100 per cent to win," Alvarez said. "Every night before I go to bed I visualize a knockout."

Alvarez has been on the big stage before. He and Mayweather delivered more than 2 million pay-per-view buys in their fight, and he has consistently drawn big crowds and big television numbers over the last five years.

He's done beer commercials with Sylvester Stallone, collected multi-million dollar purses, and established himself as the latest in a long succession of aggressive Mexican fighters.

If he can beat Golovkin — and he's a slight underdog — he'll have a handful of championship belts and a signature win that will resonate throughout the sport. It's something he thought would happen if he beat Mayweather, but at 23, he wasn't ready for the defensive master.

"Most definitely I was too young and it showed," Alvarez said through an interpreter. "I don't take it today as a defeat but as an experience. I learned a lot from that fight."

In Golovkin, Alvarez will be fighting a boxer who hasn't lost since the gold medal match in the 2004 Olympics. He'll also be facing a slugger who has 33 knockouts in 37 fights and is defending his middleweight titles for the 19th time.

But Golovkin looked somewhat vulnerable in his last fight, where he went 12 rounds with Danny Jacobs. He won, but the fight that may have convinced De La Hoya to risk his most marketable fighter against Triple G.

No one on either side expects it to be easy.

"He has a very aggressive style. He comes to search and destroy and he comes in search of a knockout," Alvarez said. "You know me, I don't back down. I'm a counter puncher and I like to fight. It has all the ingredients to be one of the best fights ever."

Whether the fight will deliver the classic everyone expects remains to be seen. But it has brought talk of great middleweight fights from the 1980s, including Tommy Hearns versus Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Hagler against Sugar Ray Leonard.

Leonard posted a video on Twitter this week giving his thoughts on the outcome.

"I give a slight edge to Triple G because of his sheer punching power with both hands," Leonard said. "Canelo has to fight the best fight of his life, just like when I fought Hagler. I had to be technically sharp, strategically sharp and smart."

