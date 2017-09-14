Former teammates Vinatieri, Dawson still kickin' in NFL

In fact, Dawson, 42, seems to have taken a page out of Vinatieri's playbook when it comes to aging gracefully in football.

"I joke with people it's the 'mama plan' I call it," Dawson said. "If you eat right and go to bed when you should good things seem to happen."

Dawson's career path was more circuitous.

The 42-year-old got his first glimpse into the harsh reality of pro football by getting cut in Oakland in 1998. A year later, he signed with Cleveland and became a 14-year fixture on a franchise mired in turnover.

In 2013, after playing in only one post-season game with the Browns, Dawson headed to San Francisco where he made three more playoff appearances. He hasn't been back to the playoffs since, though he's hoping that changes in his first season with the Cardinals.

Through it all, Dawson and Vinatieri have remained mutual admirers who are more interested in winning than stats. Both teams are trying to rebound from opening-day losses.

"He's a real good kicker," Vinatieri said, who missed an extra point and a field goal last week. "When he got to New England, he always took it very seriously, he was very technically sound and he had a good work ethic so you could just see it."

The results showed.

Dawson is No. 14 on the league's career scoring list (1,703), 97 points from No. 10. He also is 10th all time in field goals (405), and, perhaps surprisingly, has been more slightly more accurate on field goals — making 84.375 per cent compared with Vinatieri's 84.152 per cent.

But it's not rankings, numbers or age that keep these two kickers going.

It's the respect they developed during that season years ago in New England, and the fact that they are the last active NFL players who started their pro careers in the 1990s. They just don't want it to end now.

"I just love football, and I know that's weird for a kicker to say," Dawson said. "Ever since I can remember I wanted to play football. To be my age now and get a chance to still do this, I mean how many guys get a chance to do that?"

