Ricciardo tops both sessions in Singapore GP practice

SINGAPORE — Red Bull showed it might have the form to contend for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Daniel Ricciardo beating his lap record again in the second practice on Friday.

Ricciardo had already crushed his lap record from last year by nearly five seconds in the afternoon's first practice, and then went two seconds quicker in the second practice.

The Australian clocked 1 minute, 40.852 seconds under the floodlights.

Teammate Max Verstappen was second, more than half a second behind, championship leader Lewis Hamilton was .70 back in third, and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

It was a disappointing evening session for Ferrari, which was expected to dominate on the sinewy five-kilometre (three-mile) street circuit. Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the title race, could manage only the 11th best time and teammate Kimi Raikkonen was ninth.

Vettel, however, set his time using a slower tire compound in P2.

In P1, he was second to Ricciardo, Verstappen was third and Hamilton fourth.

Singapore is like Monaco and Hungary in that it is a hard-braking track which is tough to overtake on, and more suited to Ferrari and Red Bull than Mercedes.

No driver has more podium finishes in Singapore than Vettel, whose impressive streak at the night race includes three straight wins from 2011-13 during his run of four straight F1 titles with former team Red Bull.

But Ricciardo arrives in Singapore in very consistent form, with six podiums in the last nine races.