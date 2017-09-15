Broncos into National Rugby League semis, beat Penrith 13-6

BRISBANE, Australia — The Brisbane Broncos advanced to the National Rugby League semifinals with a 13-6 win over Penrith on Friday.

Winger Corey Oates helped the Broncos to 6-0 by halftime with a 50-meter try, then left the field in a medi-cab after colliding with teammate Anthony Milford. Oates did not return to the match and was monitored by doctors for a possible concussion.

The Broncos, who will play Melbourne next weekend, led 12-0 before the Panthers staged a brief comeback, scoring their only try with 20 minutes left.

On Saturday, Parramatta plays North Queensland in the other second-round match, with the winner to play the Sydney Roosters in the other semifinal, also next weekend.