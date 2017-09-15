Rosen, No. 25 UCLA face 1st road test in trip to Memphis

UCLA AT THE LIBERTY BOWL: This will be the Bruins' first game in Memphis against the Tigers after UCLA won the only previous meeting 42-35 in 2014. But UCLA played in the 1976 Liberty Bowl in Memphis, losing to Alabama 36-6 in the first bowl other than the Rose Bowl ever for the Bruins. UCLA also played Tennessee in Memphis in 1965 in the stadium's inaugural season. The 37-34 loss left UCLA coach and Memphis native Tommy Prothro so upset with calls down the stretch that he said he was "ashamed to be a Southerner."

MEMPHIS MYSTERY: UCLA doesn't have much to work with in scouting the Tigers. So Mora has looked back to the Tigers' 8-5 season in Norvell's debut along with the Memphis coach's experience at Arizona State where he was offensive co-ordinator in the Pac-12. Norvell already has one win over a ranked opponent with his Tigers upsetting No. 18 Houston last season.

TARGETING LOSSES: Both teams will be without key defenders for the first half because of targeting penalties. Bruins junior linebacker Josh Woods was called for the infraction against Hawaii, while Memphis defensive lineman Jonathan Wilson was flagged for targeting against Louisiana-Monroe.

EARLY KICKOFF: This game kicks off at 11 a.m. local time, and that's why the Bruins flew into Memphis on Thursday. But Mora said his Bruins won't be affected by the early kickoff. He noted his players are up lifting weights by 6 a.m. in Los Angeles with practices starting at 7 a.m. This game gives Memphis a chance at a big audience being televised on ABC.

SIGHTSEEING: Being in Memphis a little early is giving Mora a chance to take his Bruins sightseeing at the National Civil Rights Museum. Mora came to Memphis in March with the UCLA basketball team for the Sweet 16 and realized he could take advantage of a road game himself. He thanked museum officials for helping set up a private tour scheduled for Friday. "This will be really something special for our guys to see, especially West Coast kids who probably haven't had a lot of time to go to Memphis," Mora said.

