Calgary offers to pay one-third of arena cost

CALGARY — The City of Calgary is offering to pay for one-third of the cost of a new NHL arena.

In response to the Calgary Flames breaking off talks for a new rink earlier this week, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi revealed details of what the city proposes to pay for a building expected to cost $555 million.

The Flames haven't made their counter-proposal public, but have indicated they want the city to pay closer to half the cost.

Flames president Ken King said team owners pulled out of negotiations because they've been spectacularly unproductive.