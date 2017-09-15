Flashbacks: No. 20 TCU reminded of 2005; SMU thinking 1984

"The Arkansas game, put it out as the perception that was a big one ... That happens, and everybody goes into a fury," Patterson said. "And it usually carries over to (the players). I'm usually better off when people are telling my kids they're not very good."

Some other things to know for the 20th Frog and Pony show since the end of the SWC, with TCU winning 16 of 19 since then:

50-50

SMU has consecutive 50-point games to open a season for the first time in school history, joining Maryland and Kansas State as the only teams to do that this year. TCU has allowed only a single touchdown. The Frogs' season-opening 63-0 win over Jackson State was their eighth shutout at home in 12 seasons.

COURT ACTION

With four TD catches last week, Courtland Sutton set a new American Athletic Conference record while matching a 39-year-old SMU mark. The 6-foot-4 junior had eight catches for 163 yards in that 54-32 win over North Texas. In last year's game against the Frogs, Sutton had five catches for 113 yards.

"He's big, he's physical," Patterson said. "He's their marquee player and you can tell .... They try to get the ball in his hands as much as they can."

DEFENSIVE SCORES

Cornerback Jordan Wyatt, the lone returning starter from last season in SMU's secondary, has already returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score. His four career defensive touchdowns match him for the most by an active FBS player and the most in school history.

DIFFERENT RELATION

While some of TCU's players might not see the connection to the 2005 game, Patterson knows something they do understand.

"I think our kids relate more to, we were 6-7. They know the feeling of what it's like to be 6-7," Patterson said, referring to last season's record.

EXTRA POINTS

The Mustangs lead the nation with 35 points off turnovers. They have forced five turnovers, and all led to touchdowns. ...TCU led only 6-3 at halftime in Dallas last season before going on to a 33-3 victory.

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press