Penn State's Franklin wants more 'effort plays' vs. Panthers

"I knew I had more left in the tank," Gesicki said.

He was right. Gesicki has picked up where he left off last season and needs one more touchdown catch to tie the career record (11) for a tight end with the program. It'd be wise to bet on him to do so on Saturday.

With 16 catches for 230 yards and seven touchdowns in his last five games, the 6-foot-6 senior has become a go-to target for McSorley on intermediate routes and in the red zone as linebackers and safeties tasked with defending him now have to also worry about Barkley in coverage.

MORE WORRY ABOUT NO. 26

Barkley will also continue to field kickoffs as the coaching staff looks for more ways to unleash him in the open field.

Franklin left little doubt that he would budge from that game plan even though he's seen and read criticism from fans and pundits who believe it exposes the Heisman Trophy candidate to unnecessary contact.

"Saquon has known that he was the starting kickoff return guy from the beginning," Franklin said. "I just didn't want to put it on the depth chart from a public perspective because people are going to start kicking away from (him)."

Penn State punt return dynamo DeAndre Thompkins broke the program's nearly 9-year drought when he returned a punt for a score in Week 1. If Barkley can run a kickoff back, it would be the first such score for Penn State since the 2011 opener.

HART AND SOUL

Penny Hart couldn't show Georgia State fans and the rest of the Sun Belt conference what he could do for an encore. A broken foot ended his sophomore campaign four games into his sophomore season after he set a Sun Belt record with 1,099 receiving yards in 2015.

Containing Hart, who caught five passes for 36 yards in Georgia State's season-opening loss to Tennessee State, will be Penn State's priority on defence.

POWER 5 STREAK

Georgia State hasn't beaten a Power Five team since the program played its first game in 2010. The Panthers came close, taking an early fourth-quarter lead against then-No. 9 Wisconsin before the Badgers won 23-17.

