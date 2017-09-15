Utah offence looks to keep growing against San Jose State

SALT LAKE CITY — Quarterback Tyler Huntley and receiver Darren Carrington have flourished in Utah's new spread offence, but the scheme room for improvement before Pac-12 play begins at Arizona on Sept. 22.

The Utes will have a chance to tinker against San Jose State, which ranks 114th in scoring defence in the nation.

"We have to come out with a stronger swag and know that we're unguardable," Carrington said. "We're still kind of thinking out there. We've just got to come out and know in our minds that we're unstoppable."

Huntley has been versatile for the Utes, throwing for 527 yards with a 73.5 completion percentage and leading the team with 159 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He ranks No. 14 in the nation in total offence with 343.0 yards per game.

Carrington has lived up to the hype after transferring from Oregon, tying for No. 6 in the country with 128 receiving yards per game and trying for No. 11 with 17 receptions.

Utah will need more balance down the stretch. Carrington has 10 more catches than anyone else on the roster and Huntley's 37 rushes are a team high. Coach Kyle Whittingham said they were a bit heavy with the Huntley runs last week.

"We haven't played to our potential yet," Utah receivers coach Guy Holliday said. "Our focus is to show who we really are and not what we're building to be."

The Spartans haven't had much success defensively, giving up 56 points to Texas and 42 to USF. They have allowed 305.67 rushing yards per game, ranking 123rd in FBS. Linebacker Frank Ginda leads the nation with 42 tackles, but the defence has been on the field a ton. The San Jose State defence had played more snaps than any other FBS team at the end of last weekend.

The program hasn't had a non-conference, regular-season road win since 2012.

"Our struggles stopping the run would have more to do with the personnel we faced in weeks one and three than the scheme," San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. "Our defence was tremendous against Cal Poly. ... We've got to get guys on the ground.