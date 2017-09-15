US forward Bobby Wood misses Hamburg's Bundesliga game

HANNOVER, Germany — United States forward Bobby Wood was missing for Hamburger SV in its Bundesliga game at promoted Hannover on Friday due to a reported knee injury.

Kicker magazine and local media report that Wood, who had one goal from Hamburg's first three league games, has been bothered by a knee problem since the international break.

Wood, who scored late for the U.S. to salvage a 1-1 draw in its World Cup qualifier in Honduras on Sept. 6, played in Hamburg's 2-0 loss at home to Leipzig two days later, but missed the side's subsequent training session.

Hamburg's long injury list — forwards Nicolai Mueller, Filip Kostic and Aaron Hunt all have long-term injuries — prompted the club to sign the previously club-less Bosnian veteran Sejad Salihovic on Wednesday.