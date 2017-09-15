Brittany Bowe getting back on track on speedskating oval

She did skate in one World Cup event in December, when she was encouraged by winning bronze in the 1,000 metres. Bowe thought she was over the concussion symptoms.

"Then I went back to Salt Lake (City) a few weeks after and I had another fainting episode at skate trials," Bowe said. "At that point, I decided, 'Look, I've got to get healthy before I'm a speedskater.'"

Bowe stepped away for from the season for good in February to focus on her health. "It was probably the hardest decision of my life, but definitely the smartest to do," she said.

Slowly, Bowe is getting better. She said she had been symptom-free the past few weeks, and remains under close monitoring by doctors and the coaching staff. Bowe has made some modifications in her routine, like taking a little more time between interval training to let her heart rate come down, "let the system recover before I push it again," she said.

One test comes on Saturday when the first time trial of the year wraps up the stay in Milwaukee. World Cup events begin in November, and the long track trials return to the Pettit in January.

U.S skaters know that there will be continue to be questions leading up to Korea about the United States' dismal showing in Sochi and what needs to be done to bounce back. A self-assessment by U.S. Speedskating in 2014 confirmed issues that were already suspected, including a lack of familiarity with new high-tech suits and a decision to hold a pre-Olympic camp at an outdoor rink in Italy.

This time, the plan is to train again indoors at sea level in Milwaukee before leaving for Korea.

Joey Mantia, who also competed in 2014, said the biggest lessons learned were to stay positive and to stick with routine.

"For me personally, it got me a little out of my element" Mantia said. "I think the biggest lesson learned was to go with what you know. We've all won before, we've all been on the podium and done things that we need to at the Olympics to win. We just need to repeat that."

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press