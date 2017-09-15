Playoffs? Sponsors, Twitter spats headline NASCAR opener

Keselowski spurred the Twitter chain, then dismissed a question about stirring the pot before he qualified for Sunday's race.

"I got on a bike after practice and rode 20 miles with Jimmie (Johnson), which is a terrible idea. So I missed the whole debate," Chevrolet driver Earnhardt said Friday. "I think that Joe Gibbs and that whole organization have done an incredible job of getting four teams to work very closely together. I've never seen it done any better where one organization has four cars that run pretty much equal every week."

Oh yeah, results.

NASCAR headlines have been dominated of late by all sorts of hot topics that have little do to with actual results: Danica's Done! Smithfield pulled pork sponsorship from The King! Ambulance Chasers! Encumbered Finishes! Ratings Plunge!

Where will Aric Almirola drive in 2018? (Hey, not every headline was breathtaking).

The two most in-demand drivers Friday at Chicagoland were Almirola, with one career Cup win, and Darrell Wallace Jr., on the hunt for his first fulltime Cup ride.

"Damn, I didn't come here for this (stuff)," he said to a sizable media crowd at a promotional appearance for Nickelodeon.

But the field is set and it's time to fasten those lugnuts, slap down some PJ1 and try not to confuse a doughnut for a sandwich as NASCAR's version of the post-season within the regular season gets underway.

Yes, after all the sponsorship sniping, 140-character potshots, and enough open seats to heat up Linkedin, the chase (lowercase c) to become the first NASCAR champion under the Monster Energy sponsorship banner opens Sunday at Chicagoland.

___

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press