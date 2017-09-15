Kyle Busch wins playoff pole at Chicagoland Speedway

"Winning counts and sometimes you have to catch a little bit of luck. That happens. The fastest car doesn't always win. That has been the case a few times with late yellows and so forth," Keselowski said Friday. "Winning races is more than one thing, it always has been and always will be. You always like to be close but right now we aren't close."

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, considers himself a bit of a spokesman at times for the sport given his tenure and accomplishments. He's locked in to a long-term deal with Penske and Ford and has rarely backed down from speaking on the state of the industry.

"I am not looking over my shoulder worrying about getting a ride with another manufacturer one day and that gives me some privileges that maybe some other guys don't have," he said.

Busch and Keselowski have long been rivals and tangled on and off the track.

"If you ask Brad, he can fix the world's problems," Busch said.

Top 10 spots for other drivers racing for the championship over the final 10 races include: Chase Elliott eighth, Austin Dillon ninth, and Matt Kenseth 10th.

Ryan Blaney is 12th, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson starts 14th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is 15th, Ryan Newman 16th, Kurt Busch 17th, Jamie McMurray 19th and Kasey Kahne 25th.

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press