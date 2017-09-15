Falk to start as No. 21 Washington State plays Oregon State

Oregon State continues to struggle, but Leach offered support for coach Gary Andersen.

"They are lucky to have Gary Andersen," Leach said. "He does a good job."

"I know they've got quality players recruiting wise," Leach said.

The Cougars were interested in recruiting Beavers quarterback Jake Luton, but already had Hilinski in the fold, Leach said.

"At some point they are going to click and play well together," Leach said.

Oregon State's job got tougher this week when the Beavers learned that starting defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Dwayne Williams would miss the game with injuries.

Still, Andersen has faith in his system, despite his team losing both its games to FBS opponents this season.

"I know the plan works," Andersen said. "I've seen it work many, many times."

The Beavers are looking to better involve running back Ryan Nall in their offence, Andersen said.

"Ryan is our workhorse," Andersen said. "We want him to get more carries. We want him to get more yards."

Things to watch for:

QB DEPTH: Washington State got an unexpected look at its quarterback depth last week. It looks pretty good. Hilinski finished 25 of 33 for 240 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 22-yard TD toss to Jamal Morrow in the third overtime.

FAMILY TIES: Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week after recording 14 tackles and returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a critical moment in the Cougars comeback. Pelluer was the first Washington State player honoured as the defensive player of the week since Shalom Luani in 2015. Pelluer comes from a family of Washington State alums. His great grandfather (Carl Gustafson), grandfather (Arnie Pelluer) and father (Scott Pelluer) all played football at Washington State.

SECOND-HALF SLUMPS: The second half of games has not been pretty for Oregon State. The Beavers are being outscored 88-28 in the second half in three games this season. That includes last week when the Beavers were outscored 28-0 in the second half in a 48-17 loss to Minnesota. The problems in the last 30 minutes are a change from last season when it was the first half that was Oregon State's problem. The Beavers outscored opponents 167-161 in the second half and overtime last season.

TACKLING MACHINE: Oregon State freshman David Morris had 17 tackles last week against Minnesota. It was the most tackles by an Oregon State player since 2010 and only 10 players in school history have recorded more tackles in a game than Morris. Morris is one of three true freshmen that have made an early impression for the Beavers. Linebacker Kesi Ah-Hoy has 10 tackles in three games, while wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins is second on the team with 13 receptions.

DAYLIGHT: After opening the season with two games that started at 7:30 p.m., the Cougars finally get a day game. This one starts at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.

