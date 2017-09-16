Baseball Capsules

Edwin Jackson (5-6) lasted just 2 1/3 innings. The NL East champion Nationals fell six games back of Los Angeles in the chase for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

BREWERS 10, MARLINS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Neil Walker hit a grand slam during an eight-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat the Marlins in the opening game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Marlins were technically the home team and batted in the bottom of the innings. Milwaukee even used palm trees, fake flamingos and giant blue and pink sea shells to give Miller Park a South Florida feel.

Miami's Dee Gordon went hitless in four at-bats to end his 17-game hitting streak. Brian Ellington (0-1) got the loss.

Jared Hughes (4-3) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant had three hits, including his 27th homer, and the Cubs opened a big weekend series with their fourth consecutive win.

Bryant went deep in the fourth and singled twice in Chicago's seven-run sixth.

The NL Central-leading Cubs stayed three games ahead of Milwaukee and increased their advantage over St. Louis to four games.

Chicago pitcher John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras were thrown out for yelling at plate umpire Jordan Baker in the fifth. Carl Edwards Jr. (4-4) pitched a perfect sixth for the win.

Tommy Pham homered for St. Louis. Carlos Martinez (11-11) was charged with seven runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the Yankees to their fifth win in six games.

Luis Severino (13-6) allowed three hits in eight innings. He made one big mistake, Welington Castillo's opposite-field, two-run homer to right that put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the second. Severino is 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly in the first, homered against Miguel Castro for a 4-2 lead in the fifth and added another sacrifice fly in a three-run seventh.

Baltimore lost for the eighth time in nine games. Gabriel Ynoa (1-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 5, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run, and the Astros moved closer to clinching the AL West title.

Houston's magic number dropped to two, meaning the Astros could secure their first division championship since 2001 with a win on Saturday if the Angels lose Friday or Saturday.

The Astros led 3-0 after one inning as James Paxton (12-4) struggled in his return from the disabled list after sitting out since Aug. 10 with a strained pectoral muscle. He allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings to snap a seven-game winning streak.

Charlie Morton (12-7) pitched six strong innings for Houston. Ken Giles tossed a scoreless ninth for his 31st save.

BLUE JAYS 4, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with an infield single that ricocheted off the mound, sending Toronto to the win.

J.A. Happ (9-10) pitched into the seventh inning in his third straight win, and Roberto Osuna got three outs for his 36th save in 46 opportunities.

The Twins had a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card going into the night, with the Seattle Mariners 3 1/2 games back. The New York Yankees hold the first wild card with a four-game edge on the Twins.

Twins starter Bartolo Colon (6-13) was charged with four runs in six-plus innings on "Big Sexy Night." The Twins had souvenir T-shirts for fans who bought a special ticket package in honour of the burly right-hander, who joined the Twins two months ago and has more than held his own despite his decreased velocity.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 1

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and drove in his first runs of the season, helping the Rockies to the victory.

Nolan Arenado homered as Colorado remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

Chatwood (8-12) tossed 5 2/3 innings and left after Wil Myers' 28th homer. It was Chatwood's third start after six relief appearances.

San Diego's Clayton Richard (7-14) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

REDS 4, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zack Cozart hit two of Cincinnati's four solo home runs, powering the last-place Reds to the victory.

Joey Votto and Scott Schebler also connected, sending the Pirates to their third straight loss and eighth in the last nine games.

Homer Bailey (5-8) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings for his first win in six starts since Aug. 11. Raisel Iglesias got five outs for his 27th save.

Chad Kuhl (7-11) gave up all four home runs, a single-game career high for the second-year right-hander.

ATHLETICS 4, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daniel Mengden pitched a two-hitter for Oakland, and Matt Olson and Matt Joyce each hit a two-run homer.

Mengden (1-1) struck out seven and walked none in his first career shutout in his 18th start. J.P Crawford had both hits off Mengden.

Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. (3-6) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Mengden also got his first career hit, a single off Crawford's glove in the shortstop hole before Joyce connected in the second.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2

DETROIT (AP) — Mikie Mahtook hit a game-ending RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, helping Detroit stop a six-game skid.

Former Tigers reliever Al Alburquerque (0-2) walked Jeimer Candelario with one out in the ninth, and Aaron Bummer walked Tyler Collins with two outs. White Sox manager Rick Renteria brought in Juan Minaya, who uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third.

Mahtook then hit a 3-2 pitch up the middle for his first career game-ending hit.

Shane Greene (4-3) got four outs for the win.

BRAVES 3, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Newcomb struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, and the Braves handed the Mets their fifth straight loss.

Newcomb (3-8) gave up two runs and six hits. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Rafael Montero (5-10) became the fourth straight Mets starter pitcher to fail to complete five innings. He was lifted with two outs in the fifth after throwing 108 pitches and allowing three runs and seven hits.

By The Associated Press