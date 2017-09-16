Dawkins' 6 TDs lead Arizona past UTEP 63-16

EL PASO, Texas — Brandon Dawkins scored six touchdowns — three passing and three rushing — to lead Arizona to a 63-16 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Dawkins, who played only one series in the fourth quarter, threw for 155 yards on 18-of-22 passing and ran for 143 yards on 13 carries.

Arizona came into the game as a 25-point favourite, but struggled in the first quarter against winless UTEP before scoring 28 unanswered points.

The Wildcats (2-1) scored on the first play of the second quarter when Dawkins found freshman J.J. Taylor for 2-yard TD on fourth-and-goal, capping a 12-play, 78-yard drive. Dawkins connected with Shun Brown on a 36-yard touchdown pass followed by a 5-yard Dawkins TD run three minutes later to push the lead to 28-0.