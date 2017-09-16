Cowboys beat Eels to advance to National Rugby League semis

SYDNEY, Australia — The North Queensland Cowboys are into the National Rugby League semifinals after overcoming a 10-6 halftime deficit to beat the Parramatta Eels 24-16 in a second-round playoff match Saturday.

The Cowboys, who scored three consecutive tries in the second half, will play the Sydney Roosters next Saturday at Sydney Football Stadium, with a berth in the grand final at stake.

On Friday, the Brisbane Broncos also advanced to the semifinals with a 13-6 win over Penrith. They'll play minor premiers Melbourne next Friday for a place in the championship match at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Oct. 1.

