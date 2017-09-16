Jets sign DL Thomas, OLB Bishop from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have promoted defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas and outside linebacker Freddie Bishop from the practice squad.

The team also announced Saturday that linebacker Edmond Robinson has been waived/injured.

Both Thomas and Bishop will be eligible to play against the Raiders on Sunday in Oakland.

Thomas played in three games for the Jets last season before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He was signed last off-season as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.